Ibstock (LON:IBST) PT Lowered to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of IBST stock opened at GBX 190.30 ($2.30) on Thursday. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 149.63 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 223.40 ($2.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. The company has a market capitalization of £762.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,268.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.01.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.