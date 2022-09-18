Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hysan Development Stock Performance

HYSNY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Hysan Development has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

Hysan Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.