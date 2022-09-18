Hydro Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $309,158.50 and $4,324.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.22 or 0.02041010 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102690 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00828230 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
Hydro’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is projecthydro.org.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.