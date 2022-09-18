Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Position Increased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.