Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Truist Financial

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIW. Mizuho dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $47.66.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.