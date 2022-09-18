HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,354 shares during the period. HighPeak Energy accounts for approximately 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of HPKEW traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

