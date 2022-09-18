Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Down 13.1% in August

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 983,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Insider Transactions at Heritage Commerce
In other news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce
Heritage Commerce Stock Performance
NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.50. 289,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $697.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.01.
Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.
Heritage Commerce Company Profile
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
Featured Articles
