Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Down 13.1% in August

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 983,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Commerce

In other news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.6% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 633,573 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 197,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.50. 289,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $697.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

