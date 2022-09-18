Head to Head Review: Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) vs. Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bogota Financial and Rhinebeck Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $29.56 million 5.30 $7.52 million $0.43 25.79 Rhinebeck Bancorp $51.12 million 2.12 $11.56 million $0.89 10.79

This table compares Bogota Financial and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial. Rhinebeck Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bogota Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 19.66% 4.23% 0.72% Rhinebeck Bancorp 18.88% 8.11% 0.76%

Risk & Volatility

Bogota Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhinebeck Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp beats Bogota Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bogota Financial

(Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It operates through various offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany, and Teaneck, as well as through a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Bogota Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans. It also provides brokerage and financial services; and life insurance and investment products to individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 15 branches and 2 representative offices in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Albany counties. It also operates ATM located in Tivoli, New York. The company was founded in 1860 and is based in Poughkeepsie, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.