Head to Head Contrast: Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) vs. Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clarus and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus $375.79 million 1.39 $26.09 million $0.71 19.75 Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.28 $321.99 million $0.74 29.23

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Clarus. Clarus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topgolf Callaway Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Clarus has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clarus and Topgolf Callaway Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus 0 1 4 0 2.80 Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clarus currently has a consensus price target of $30.20, indicating a potential upside of 115.41%. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.68%. Given Clarus’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Clarus is more favorable than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Clarus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Clarus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus 6.07% 14.84% 8.27% Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98%

Summary

Clarus beats Topgolf Callaway Brands on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes. This segment offers its products for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and other outdoor recreation activities under the Black Diamond Equipment, PIEPS, and SKINourishment brands. The company's Precision Sport segment manufactures bullets and ammunition products for precision target shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement purposes under the Sierra and Barnes brands. The company sells its products to mountain, rock, ice, and gym climbers; and winter outdoor enthusiasts, trail runners, backpackers, competitive shooters, hunters, and outdoor consumers. Its Adventure segment offers engineered automotive roof racks, trays, mounting systems, luggage boxes, carriers, and accessories under the Rhino-Rack brand; and overlanding and off-road vehicle recovery and extraction tracks for the overland and the off-road market under the MAXTRAX brand. It markets and distributes its products through independent specialty stores and specialty chains, sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers; and independent distributors, as well as through its websites. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

