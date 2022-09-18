Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 72,747,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,380,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

