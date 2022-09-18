Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.15. 5,703,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $75.90 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

