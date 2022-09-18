Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.27. 9,839,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.