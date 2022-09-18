Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 1.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 717.6% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.66. 105,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,056. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

