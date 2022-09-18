Handshake Price Hits $0.0473 on Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $25.01 million and $53,802.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00166753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00284376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.00735951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.15 or 0.00599037 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00259773 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 528,960,891 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

