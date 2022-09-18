Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Up 31.5% in August

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,022,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance

GULTU stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. 199,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,997. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 11.74%.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

Featured Articles

