Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,155,100 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 1,446,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,539.4 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

