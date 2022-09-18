Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 447 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVV traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

