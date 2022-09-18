Greenspring Advisors LLC Invests $925,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.70. 2,758,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,092. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.20.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

