Greenspring Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after buying an additional 367,272 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.13. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.92 and a one year high of $110.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

