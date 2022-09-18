Greenspring Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Trading Up 1.5 %

CMCSA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. 52,294,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,888,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.