Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys 8,770 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,748,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 46.2% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $157,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,991,885 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,877,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,667,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. 1,268,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,262. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

