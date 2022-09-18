Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Great Elm Group news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $51,986.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,840.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 41,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,288,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,812. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $51,986.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,840.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 212,238 shares of company stock worth $426,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 12.5 %

GEG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 18,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,454. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.54). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

