Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 2,304 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,390,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after buying an additional 378,660 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 374,406 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,372,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

