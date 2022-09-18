Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 41.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $2,061,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.45.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $287.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

