Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Adobe by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Adobe by 611.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 370.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.7% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.78.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.35.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

