Grandview Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.14 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

