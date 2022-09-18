Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $124.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.69.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

