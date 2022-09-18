Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $232.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.72 and its 200-day moving average is $249.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

