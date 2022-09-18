Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

