Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

