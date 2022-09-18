Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 138,439 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,432,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TIP opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.