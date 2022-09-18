Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys 39 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $355.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.