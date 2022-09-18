Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 266.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 103,364 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,180 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 43.0% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,542 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $268,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on STM. Cowen upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE STM opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

