Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Shares of LOW opened at $191.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

