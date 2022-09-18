Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Golden Star Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GSPT remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,690. Golden Star Enterprises has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile
