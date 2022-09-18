Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Golden Star Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GSPT remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,690. Golden Star Enterprises has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. provides alternative renewable fuels. It offers Terralene, an alternative fuel formulation that reduces greenhouse gases and other environmentally damaging emissions in existing gasoline combustion engines. The company offers its products for government, industry, and consumers.

