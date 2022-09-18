Golden Doge Price Reaches $0.0000 (GDOGE)

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Golden Doge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golden Doge has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. Golden Doge has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $35,043.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Golden Doge Profile

Golden Doge launched on July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s official website is goldendoge.finance. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders. Telegram | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Doge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

