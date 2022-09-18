Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Golden Arrow Merger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

GAMCW remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,888. Golden Arrow Merger has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

