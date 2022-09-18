Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.96. 4,861,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,406. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

