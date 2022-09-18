Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 43,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 736,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 137,252 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 221,853 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 60.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 256,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 96,136 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.7% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 238,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:FCT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 243,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.