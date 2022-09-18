Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gesher I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIACW remained flat at $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,596. Gesher I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51.

Institutional Trading of Gesher I Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Further Reading

