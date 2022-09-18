GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of GeoPark from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

GPRK opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $753 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.52.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 398.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 58,418.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 292,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 292,094 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $2,810,000. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 457,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 144,121 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

