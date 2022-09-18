Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 470

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 341.50 ($4.13) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £850.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 383.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 426.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 326.50 ($3.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 747 ($9.03).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

In related news, insider Paul James purchased 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,798.20 ($23,922.43). In related news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £25,125 ($30,358.87). Also, insider Paul James purchased 5,823 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £19,798.20 ($23,922.43). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,661 shares of company stock worth $6,964,140.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

