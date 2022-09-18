Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Up 80.4% in August

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the August 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Genesis Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of GENN remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Genesis Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile
