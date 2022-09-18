Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,045 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises approximately 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $42,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $300.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.87 and a 200 day moving average of $274.63. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

