Game Ace Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,864.00 (GAT)

Game Ace Token (GAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Game Ace Token has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $57,864.00 worth of Game Ace Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Game Ace Token has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Game Ace Token coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00006130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,493.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00058353 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010443 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00062361 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00077108 BTC.

Game Ace Token Profile

Game Ace Token (GAT) is a coin. Game Ace Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Game Ace Token is https://reddit.com/r/AlchemyToys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Game Ace Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. "

