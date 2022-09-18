FYDcoin (FYD) Price Reaches $0.0011

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $694,142.28 and approximately $9,854.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $505.27 or 0.02546865 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00113300 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002391 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,838.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
FYDcoin Profile
FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 626,348,842 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
