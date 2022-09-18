FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Issued By Raymond James

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evertz Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$116.09 million for the quarter.

Evertz Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

ET stock opened at C$13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.09. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$12.25 and a 52-week high of C$16.54.

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.