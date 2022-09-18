FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Increased by Leede Jones Gab

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Medical Facilities in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Medical Facilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE DR opened at C$10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$7.54 and a 52 week high of C$12.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

