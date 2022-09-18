Future (LON:FUTR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FUTR. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Future has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,313 ($40.03).

Future Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 1,657 ($20.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 2,401.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,735.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,002.35. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 1,469 ($17.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,940 ($47.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

