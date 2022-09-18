FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $7.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.77 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,111,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,516,607.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 13,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $60,997.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,111,357 shares in the company, valued at $77,516,607.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,368,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,932. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FTC Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FTC Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

